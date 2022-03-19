Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2,131.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

