China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.79.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.