China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

