Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$9.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.07. 279,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,131. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.44. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

