Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.40. 87,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,769. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.22.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.
In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
