Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $490.40. 87,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,769. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

