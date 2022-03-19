Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCMGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

