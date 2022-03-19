Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

