CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock worth $111,289,852. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $95.25 on Friday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

