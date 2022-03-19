Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) SVP Sells $143,705.52 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carol Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cerus by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

