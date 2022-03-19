CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £370.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80.22 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.00).
CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
