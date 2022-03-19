CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £370.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.12. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 80.22 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.78 ($2.00).

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

CentralNic Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.