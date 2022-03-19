Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.40. The company has a market capitalization of £388.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

