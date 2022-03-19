Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.45) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.40. The company has a market capitalization of £388.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 187.47 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

