Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.87 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

