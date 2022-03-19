Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.87 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
