CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,139,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.31.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

