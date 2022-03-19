CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,139,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.31.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
