Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.47

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 23235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,311.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

