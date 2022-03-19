Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

CVE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,258,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

