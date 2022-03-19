Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 457,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 919,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Catalyst Biosciences (Get Rating)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.