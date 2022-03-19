Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.60 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $318.40 million and approximately $39.60 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.84 or 0.07075997 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.54 or 1.00129589 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,740,767,305 coins and its circulating supply is 4,163,691,917 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

