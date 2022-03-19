Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 315,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,689. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a PE ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

