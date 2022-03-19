Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Update

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a P/E ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Casa Systems had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

