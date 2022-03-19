Caryn Peterson Sells 6,279 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GOSS opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

