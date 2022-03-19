Carter Bankshares (CARE) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) is one of 170 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Carter Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.89% 0.76% Carter Bankshares Competitors 28.07% 11.96% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carter Bankshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Carter Bankshares Competitors 1599 7600 6849 376 2.37

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.08, suggesting a potential downside of 9.35%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Carter Bankshares’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million $31.59 million 13.87 Carter Bankshares Competitors $6.72 billion $1.82 billion 11.01

Carter Bankshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carter Bankshares rivals beat Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

