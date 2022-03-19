Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Carriage Services stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 177,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $859.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

