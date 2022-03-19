CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 232,200 shares.The stock last traded at $8.86 and had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMAX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

