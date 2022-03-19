Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.77.

Several research firms have commented on CS. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

CS stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.33. 1,580,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,773. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

