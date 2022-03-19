Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Capstar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.