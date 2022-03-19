Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.