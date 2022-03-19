Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

