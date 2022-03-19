Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

