Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.