Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,050.61

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,050.61 ($65.68) and traded as high as GBX 5,140 ($66.84). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,120 ($66.58), with a volume of 129,925 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,050.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,075.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

In other Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c news, insider Robin Archibald bought 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,144 ($66.89) per share, with a total value of £4,989.68 ($6,488.53).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

