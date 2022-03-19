Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($5.39) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPNT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 0.66. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

