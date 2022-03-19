Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $40.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.94.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $41,904,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Upwork by 2,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $37,576,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.