Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

