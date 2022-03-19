Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (Get Rating)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
