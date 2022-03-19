Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 212,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of CLXT opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Calyxt has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.
