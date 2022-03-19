Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

CLMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

