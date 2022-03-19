Caliber Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

