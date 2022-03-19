Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $928.59

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 928.59 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.78). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.78), with a volume of 803 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 925.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of £136.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

