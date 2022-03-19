Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.34

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.34 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 99.20 ($1.29). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.33), with a volume of 793,100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market capitalization of £769.08 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

