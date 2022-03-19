Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.21 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,052 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

About Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading. It holds working interests in two license areas, including Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

