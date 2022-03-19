BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after buying an additional 207,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 98,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.