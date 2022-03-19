BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BWXT opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,896 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after acquiring an additional 961,471 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

