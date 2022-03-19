Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,822 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after purchasing an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

PAYX stock opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

