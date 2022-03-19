Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,835 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

