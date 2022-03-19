Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 110 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.01 and a 200 day moving average of $227.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

