Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

