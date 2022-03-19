Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Position Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,351 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.51% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $84,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,196,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 310,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,043 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $9.23 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile (Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.