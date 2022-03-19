Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.29).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.10) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.66) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($104,876.46). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,555.79). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,701 ($22.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,831.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,844.44. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.48).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

