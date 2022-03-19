BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. BTRS has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.09.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 386.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 549,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 436,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BTRS by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,128 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

