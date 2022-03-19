Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHYGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.99. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

