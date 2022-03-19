Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

BBU stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,323. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.47. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

