Brokers Offer Predictions for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Internet Initiative Japan
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
