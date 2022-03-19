Brokers Offer Predictions for Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

About Internet Initiative Japan (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.