Brokers Issue Forecasts for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Solid Biosciences in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,514 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 542,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 388,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.